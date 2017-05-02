25 People Arrested In Portland's May Day Protest

Twenty-five people were arrested in Portland during a May Day protest that police say turned into a riot Monday.

The 25 face multiple criminal charges, including disorderly conduct, arson, vandalism and assault.

Those arrested include three minors and 22 adults.

A permitted march began around 3 p.m. in Shemanski Park in downtown Portland. Police confiscated sticks and homemade shields from several participants before the event started.

Police report that early in the march, some protesters hurled rocks, fireworks and other projectiles at officers.

A full Pepsi can hit a Portland Fire and Rescue paramedic.

Tear gas and flash bangs were used to disperse protesters after the situation seemed to escalate.

Several storefronts and vehicles were vandalized downtown and multiple fires were started in the streets.

Around 4 p.m. the Portland Police announced that the permit for the march was canceled due to unsafe conditions, and asked participants to leave the area.

