5 Shows To See At Soul'd Out 2017

The annual Soul'd Out Festival returns to Portland this year just in time for the blossoming of tulips and cherry trees across the city.

Classic acts from around the country are on the bill with new breakers of soul — from hip-hop's big-thinker Lupe Fiasco to the analog soul-jazz hero Bilal to the prophetic R&B queen Solange.

KMHD DJ Derek Smith helped steer us through all the choices (we hardly knew where to begin). Here are his five must-see shows during this year's festival, which takes place April 19-23.

A few other quick hits: Don't miss Coco Columbia’s jazzy future pop on the April 20 at the Star Theater and Portland’s magical Blossom open for Denita and Sene on April 19 at Holocene.

Stay tuned to "Think Out Loud" starting April 17 — they'll chat with Soul'd Out's Nicholas Harris and tell all about the hip-hop play SPIRITRIALS, written and performed by Def Poetry Jam alum Dahlak Brathwaite, with live beats from DJ Dion Decibels.

