79 Retailers Are Out Of Compliance With CA Bag Law

Dan Jacobson, legislative director of Environment California tells EcoNews Report he's excited that the state will use less plastic.

"But I think more importantly, what it means is that there's going to be a change in consciousness."

Jacobson tells Delia Bense-Kang, MPA Coordinator at the NEC, that the plastic industry tried to confuse voters with Propostion 65. He remains optimistic about reduced energy use and pollution, and feels like California voted on the right side of history.