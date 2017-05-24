79 Retailers Are Out Of Compliance With CA Bag Law

By 1 hour ago
  • Zerowaste Humboldt's website

On the KHSU Magazine Maggie Gainer of Zero Waste Humboldt and Eddie Blakeslee of Los Bagels discuss the new California Bag Law, and how local businesses can reduce waste by using Zero Waste practices. Blakeslee explains how the methods he has implemented at Los Bagels have cut waste cost by half. 


Tags: 
ZERO WASTE HUMBOLDT
PLASTIC BAG BAN
WASTE MANAGEMENT
PLASTIC BOTTLES

Related Content

EcoNews Report: Plastic Bags Banned - What it Means Today and for the Next Five Generations

By Nov 26, 2016

Dan Jacobson, legislative director of Environment California tells EcoNews Report he's excited that the state will use less plastic.

"But I think more importantly, what it means is that there's going to be a change in consciousness."

Jacobson tells Delia Bense-Kang, MPA Coordinator at the NEC, that the plastic industry tried to confuse voters with Propostion 65. He remains optimistic about reduced energy use and pollution, and feels like California voted on the right side of history.


HSU Students Can Donate Their Unwanted Items during the Donation Dash, May 10 - 13

By Claire Reynolds May 1, 2017

  With HSU graduation coming up next week, preparations for the annual HSU Donation Dash are underway to collect and recycle would-be trash as hundreds of students moving out of campus residence halls donate tons of household items, and office and school supplies to local nonprofits.

EcoNews Report: Moving toward Zero Waste

By Feb 23, 2017
Zero Waste Humboldt logo

  Zero Waste is a goal and a plan. Locally, Zero Waste Humboldt (ZWH) takes on challenges in progressing toward a Zero Waste future. Alec Howard, ZWH board member, discusses the Zero Waste Action Plan Draft, pedal powered composting, and how to live a zero waste lifestyle. Hosted by Delia Bense-Kang, MPA Coordinator for the Northcoast Environmental Center and Chair of Humboldt Surfrider. 