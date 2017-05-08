Related Program: 
Race Beat

7pm Tonight: David Josiah Lawson Radio Town Hall

By 53 minutes ago

Josiah Lawson
 Join Lorna Bryant tonight at 7 for a special Race Beat Radio town hall. Local officials, Humboldt State representatives and spokesmen from the HSU organization, Brothers United, will provide official statements related to the David Josiah Lawson murder case to quell fears, rumors and misinformation. Phone calls will not be accepted during the show, however, listeners may text comments to 707-492-KHSU (5478). The purpose of this program is to provide the community with factual information. Confirmed participants are: Craig Wruck, University Avancement VP Donn Peterson, HSU Unviversity Police Chief Kenya James Nunley, HSU African American Center for Academic Excellence Coordinator Alex Foster, HSU student and Brothers United member  Elijah Chandler, HSU student and Brothers United member  

