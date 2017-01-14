After Cold Comes Flood Possibility For Snow-Covered Oregon

Parts of Oregon saw record snowfall last week. However, despite no precipitation falling for days, most places are still dealing with piles of snow and ice.

Though the mercury will rise for much of Oregon at the start of the week, warmer temperatures don't spell an end to potential problems.

A weather system sometimes referred to as a "pineapple express" is expected to dump heavy rains starting on the coast, moving through the Willamette Valley and into central Oregon by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Heavy rain plus melting snow opens the door to possible flooding.

"The message here is definite change in the weather pattern from cold and winter to snowmelt and milder temperatures," said Vaaron Allen with the NWS in Pendleton. "So we can’t rule out the potential for some minor flooding issues."

Allen said some Oregon waterways may reach or breach their banks. Culverts blocked by snow and debris could also cause flooding.

However, Allen said the NWS does not currently anticipate major issues.

Some parts of Portland saw more than a foot of snow during the big storm. Despite some sun, frigid temperatures has kept most of the snow around into the weekend. Any snow and ice yet to melt will likely last through Sunday with more cold weather forecast.

Dave Thompson with the Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers should be wary of lingering snow and ice.

"The roads will be icy. People need to expect that any trip they take — whether it be a quick trip to the store or a long trip to grandmas — is going to take longer," Thompson said. "Expect it to take longer. Expect to go slower."

ODOT crews are using a number of strategies to combat ice buildup — including rock salt. The agency reversed a policy nixing the use of salt after gridlock crippled Portland roads during a mid-December snowstorm.

The agency used salt sparingly, but Thompson said where they used salt, it "worked very well."

Severe weather warming centers in Multnomah County will remain open through Monday night. An estimated 723 people stayed in warming centers overnight Saturday – that’s the most so far this winter.

Warming centers are accepting donations of rain gear and tarps, which will be distributed Tuesday morning as warming centers close.

