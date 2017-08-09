Air Pollution Advisory Extended For Vancouver, Willamette Valley

An air pollution advisory set to expire Tuesday was instead extended through noon Friday.

Extreme heat, wildfire smoke and ground-level smog have prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, in addition to the Southwest Clean Air and Lane Regional Air Protection Agencies, to continue to urge residents to protect their health and reduce pollution in Portland, Vancouver, Salem and Eugene.

The air pollution advisory went into effect last week when huge swaths of the state reached near record-breaking temperatures.

That, combined with several wildfires raging across the state, have pushed the air quality to "unhealthy" levels," according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The department says conditions are not likely to be as extreme as last week, but ozone levels are still expected to reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

