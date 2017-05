Between the World and Me is College of the Redwoods' 2017 Book of the Year, and it's being celebrated by San Francisco-based installation artist Mary March. The installation, titled Between the Lines includes themes of identity, scales and tapestry. Between The Lines is at the CR Library through Friday, and March will give an artist talk on Thursday at 6pm at the CR Performing Arts theater.

Installation artist Mary March talks with Wendy Butler about a new show at College of the Redwoods.