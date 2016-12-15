Arcata: Two Women Hold City Council’s Top Spots For The First Time In History

According to a press release from the city of Arcata:

The Arcata City Council elected Susan Ornelas mayor and Sofia Pereira vice mayor at a special noon meeting today, making this the first time in history two women have held the Arcata City Council’s top ceremonial positions.

At the same meeting, the November 8, 2016, general election results were ratified and Ornelas, Paul Pitino and Michael Winkler once again took oaths of office as council members.The City’s Municipal Code requires that the Council select the mayor and vice mayor at a special meeting held each December. Both mayor and vice mayor serve for one year. The mayor presides at Council meetings, represents the Council at community events and performs other ministerial duties. The vice mayor presides in the mayor’s absence. “I had a great time being Mayor,” says outgoing Mayor Paul Pitino. “It’s a good experience for all council members to do this so they can understand the level of work and commitment that it takes. I’m happy to have had the opportunity and look forward to doing it again someday.” Pitino developed a reputation for being a hands-on mayor who could be found on Fridays picking up cigarette butts around the Plaza. He worked hard to build relationships with Humboldt State University students, staff and administration, and championed concerns of working people and students. During his tenure as mayor the Council pushed through establishing a commercial cannabis manufacturing permitting process. “Following Paul as mayor means I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” says newly-elected Mayor Susan Ornelas. “I’m very honored and know that being mayor takes twice the amount of time that it takes to serve on the Council. It’s a big responsibility to the community and Paul has done an outstanding job.” “I’m honored to work with Mayor Ornelas this upcoming year,” says incoming Vice-Mayor Sofia Pereira. “We have a lot of exciting projects coming down the pipeline and opportunities to bring the community together.” Mayor Ornelas will preside over her first regular Arcata City Council meeting on Wednesday, December 21.