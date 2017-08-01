Artwaves: Piano and Shadow Puppetry This Week

If you're looking for world class music, shadow puppetry, or a 'sound explosion', Artwaves has you covered. Wendy Butler talks to Sean Powers and Daniela Mineva about this week's artistic opportunities.

Sean Powers' shadow puppetry can be seen at the Arcata Playhouse this Friday. Powers is joined by special guest Gilbert Rodriguez and Sheri Ade from Sacramento along with musical sound collective Medicine Baul of Arcata. Rodriguez is an amazing orator of famous poets from many eras, striving to eliminate any distinctions between himself and the poems. Ade is a master percussionist playing bells, gongs and Tibetan bowls. He returns to Artwaves to discuss the songs, storytelling, and of course, shadow puppetry.

The 3rd annual North Coast Piano Festival is underway through August 8th, featuring a week of private classes, master classes, a competition and a recital from Alexander Kobrin.

Organizer Daniela Mineva tells Wendy Butler that "the goal of this festival is to attract young pianists" to the Humboldt county and "make their love of music grow even further." The North Coast Piano Festival was started by Mineva, director, and Dahao Guo, co-director.