Artwaves: Real Women Have Curves + 2017 Art Graduates

Wendy Butler speaks with the director and two actors from Humboldt State's production of Real Women Have Curves. The show opens April 21st at the Gist Hall Theatre.

Butler also talks to 2017 Art Graduates presenting work at the Reese Bullen Gallery for the Art Department.

(Program note: The Annual Art Awards Ceremony and opening reception exhibition has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 27th at 5:00pm on the Art Quad stairs.)

Humboldt State on Real Women Have Curves:



The play is set in a tiny sewing factory in East Los Angeles in September 1987 and delves into issues of gender politics and the Latina immigrant experience. The story is told from the point of view of Ana, a first generation Mexican-American teenager and the youngest employee at the factory. Ambitious and bright, Ana yearns to go to college, but doesn’t have the money. The action follows the course of a summer at the factory, as the five women workers talk about their lives, loves and deepest desires while attempting to meet impossible production deadlines.

This exhibition features a range of diverse work including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, printmaking, and more. As a culminating experience for this year’s graduating art students, this exhibition showcases the skills, styles, and developed talents of these dedicated graduates. Although content and media varies, all artists share the commonality of developing their creative process while attending Humboldt State University’s Department of Art.

Humboldt State on the 2017 Art Graduates show: