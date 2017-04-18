Related Program: 
Artwaves

Artwaves: Real Women Have Curves + 2017 Art Graduates

By 4 hours ago

Amy Beltran, Marissa Sanchez, and Fiva Pula in HSU's "Real Women Have Curves"

Wendy Butler speaks with the director and two actors from Humboldt State's production of Real Women Have Curves. The show opens April 21st at the Gist Hall Theatre.

Butler also talks to 2017 Art Graduates presenting work at the Reese Bullen Gallery for the Art Department.

(Program note: The Annual Art Awards Ceremony and opening reception exhibition has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 27th at 5:00pm on the Art Quad stairs.)

Humboldt State on Real Women Have Curves:

The play is set in a tiny sewing factory in East Los Angeles in September 1987 and delves into issues of gender politics and the Latina immigrant experience. The story is told from the point of view of Ana, a first generation Mexican-American teenager and the youngest employee at the factory. Ambitious and bright, Ana yearns to go to college, but doesn’t have the money. The action follows the course of a summer at the factory, as the five women workers talk about their lives, loves and deepest desires while attempting to meet impossible production deadlines.

Meredith Smith, And Then Run? (detail), soda fired porcelain, 2016, 34” x 36”
Credit Humboldt.edu
Humboldt State on the 2017 Art Graduates show:

This exhibition features a range of diverse work including painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, printmaking, and more. As a culminating experience for this year’s graduating art students, this exhibition showcases the skills, styles, and developed talents of these dedicated graduates. Although content and media varies, all artists share the commonality of developing their creative process while attending Humboldt State University’s Department of Art.
Tags: 
ART
HUMBOLDT STATE UNIVERSITY
THEATER
ARTWAVES

Related Content

Artwaves: Eureka's Strategic Arts Plan

By Mar 15, 2017
City of Eureka

Should Eureka have street pianos? What about sidewalk poetry?

"Not only is it a strategic plan, it's also a visual celebration of the arts," says Rob Holmlund with the City of Eureka. From street pianos to Star Wars festivals, Holmlund and Swan Asbury talk to Wendy Butler about Eureka's Strategic Arts Plan 2017 -2022, adopted last month.

'Art Bastard': A Rebel With A Canvas

By Jun 3, 2016

Robert Cenedella, the titular painter in the briskly entertaining new documentary Art Bastard, is a New York artist who has spent years battling the New York art establishment. To be clear, he is a bastard, in that he was born to parents who weren't married. But also in that he's an inveterate troublemaker — a mocker of other artists — who can be a thorn in the side of even people who are trying to help him.

Artwaves: Installation Pays Tribute to Between The World And Me

By Feb 22, 2017

Between the World and Me is College of the Redwoods' 2017 Book of the Year, and it's being celebrated by San Francisco-based installation artist Mary March. The installation, titled Between the Lines includes themes of identity, scales and tapestry. Between The Lines is at the CR Library through Friday, and March will give an artist talk on Thursday at 6pm at the CR Performing Arts theater.