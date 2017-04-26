Artwaves: 'Third' At Redwood Curtain Theater

By 2 minutes ago

Credit Redwood Curtain

"The title isn't just about his nickname. It's also about the third stage of life," says Christina Jioras.

Third, Redwood Curtain's 75th production, opens Thursday.  Jioras and Joey Lawrence talk to Wendy Butler about the show's production and undertones.

Via Redwood Curtain:

His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him “Third.” And Professor Laurie Jameson is disinclined to like his jockish attitude. Believing that Third’s sophisticated essay on King Lear could not possibly have been written by such a student, Professor Jameson reports his plagiarism to the college’s Committee of Academic Standards. But is her accusation justified? Or is she casting Third as the villain in her own struggle with her relationships, her age and the increasingly polarized political environment?

The play takes place in a small liberal arts college in New England (delightfully reminiscent of HSU), where Professor Laurie Jameson’s personal and political ideologies are challenged by a young student, at the same time she is facing generational and family issues at home.

Third  previews on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 with $10 tickets.Opening Night with a Gala reception is Saturday, April 29 with tickets at $22. Performances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through May 20. Friday Focus is Friday, May 5.  Arrive at 7:15pm to hear from director and/or designers and stay after the show to meet the actors for more discussion. A 2pm Sunday matinee takes place on Sunday, May 14. Cheap date Thursdays on May 4, 11 and 18 with two tickets for $20. All other tickets are $17. 

Tags: 
REDWOOD CURTAIN
THEATER
THIRD
ARTWAVES

Related Content

Artwaves: Real Women Have Curves + 2017 Art Graduates

By Apr 18, 2017

Wendy Butler speaks with the director and two actors from Humboldt State's production of Real Women Have Curves. The show opens April 21st at the Gist Hall Theatre.

Dr. Seuss and Shakespeare Onstage

By Mar 21, 2017
NCRT

Wendy Butler talks to cast and crew from Eureka High's production of Seussical and North Coast Repertory Theater's production of Richard III

NCRT's production of the Shakespeare classic opens March 23 and runs through April 13.

According to the North Coast Journal, EHS Players present "a well-crafted mish-mash of several of Dr. Seuss's most beloved stories." It opens Friday and runs through April 1st.


Social Justice through Music and Theater

By Mar 23, 2017

In the Tradition's Dan Chandler spoke with co-founder of the iconic El Teatro Campesino, Agustin Lira, and his musical collaborator Patricia Wells.

Dan, Agustin and Patricia discuss social justice activism, current and past - and the new album from the band Alma, Songs of Struggle & Hope


Through the Eyes of Women: On Stage with Sherry Glaser

By Emma Breacain Apr 17, 2017

In this episode of Through The Eyes of Women, Sherry Glaser reminisces on decades writing and performing and championing things like cannabis, breasts, peace and mental health. Glaser’s new book, The First Practical Handbook For Crazy People: Making The Best of Mental Illness, is a collaboration with her late mother.