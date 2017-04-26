Artwaves: 'Third' At Redwood Curtain Theater

"The title isn't just about his nickname. It's also about the third stage of life," says Christina Jioras.

Third, Redwood Curtain's 75th production, opens Thursday. Jioras and Joey Lawrence talk to Wendy Butler about the show's production and undertones.

Via Redwood Curtain:

His name is Woodson Bull III, but you can call him “Third.” And Professor Laurie Jameson is disinclined to like his jockish attitude. Believing that Third’s sophisticated essay on King Lear could not possibly have been written by such a student, Professor Jameson reports his plagiarism to the college’s Committee of Academic Standards. But is her accusation justified? Or is she casting Third as the villain in her own struggle with her relationships, her age and the increasingly polarized political environment? The play takes place in a small liberal arts college in New England (delightfully reminiscent of HSU), where Professor Laurie Jameson’s personal and political ideologies are challenged by a young student, at the same time she is facing generational and family issues at home.

Third previews on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 with $10 tickets.Opening Night with a Gala reception is Saturday, April 29 with tickets at $22. Performances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through May 20. Friday Focus is Friday, May 5. Arrive at 7:15pm to hear from director and/or designers and stay after the show to meet the actors for more discussion. A 2pm Sunday matinee takes place on Sunday, May 14. Cheap date Thursdays on May 4, 11 and 18 with two tickets for $20. All other tickets are $17.