Assemblyman Named in Sexual Harassment Scandal at Capitol

Senate staffer Elise GyoreÂ saysÂ when Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) was still a legislative aide, he groped her at an after-work event in 2009.

She firstÂ shared her storyÂ with the LA Times, which reportedÂ thatÂ Gyore filed a complaint and that the subsequent investigation found Bocanegra likely did not act professionally.

Gyore is now chief of staff for Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside).

On Friday, Bocanegra issued a statement apologizing for his behavior.

âThis unfortunate experience I was involved in as a staffer nearly 10 years ago was something I regret and learned from.Â As to the complaint filed, I fully cooperated with the investigation and after a comprehensive review by an independent body, which included interviews of over a dozen witnesses, the investigation was closed. I will work closely with my colleagues to ensure all processes involving sexual harassment are handled properly and fairly and that no woman or man who has been harassed is retaliated against by members or staff. Again, Iâm deeply regretful about putting someone in this position and I want to apologize most sincerely.”

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement he appreciates Gyore’s bravery, though he did not mention Bocanegra.

“We have to change the culture in the Capitol and in society and her experience shows why,” Rendon said. “How incidents of harassment were handled in the past can inform our current efforts to improve the system and to build a future where these injustices are prevented before they happen and no employee has to fear harassment or abuse.”

Recently, hundreds of women working in and around the Capitol signed an open letter condemning an atmosphere of sexual harassment in Sacramento.

The state Senate has hired an outside law firm to investigate claims. The Assembly will hold hearings on the issue beginning in November.

