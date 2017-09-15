Berkeley Protests, Political Analysis, “The Vietnam War” and Taylor Mac

Hundreds protest Ben Shapiro’s Appearance at UC Berkeley

Protesters gathered at UC Berkeley last night to speak out against the appearance of conservative author and radio host Ben Shapiro. The former Breitbart editor tackled issues including abortion and affirmative action in front of a sold out crowd. The event remained largely peaceful, which campus officials credited to added security that cost an estimated $600,000. Naweed Tahmas of the Berkeley College Republicans joins us to discuss his organization’s goals in inviting Shapiro to campus.

DACA deal, single payer healthcare and state bills

We analyze this week’s big political stories, from Pres. Trump’s potential deal with Democrats on DACA , to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal for single payer health care to the last minute scramble to pass key state laws in the last week of the legislative session.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government reporter

Tim Miller, political consultant with Definers Public Affairs

‘The Vietnam War’

Decades after the brutal conflict divided soldiers and civilians both on and off the battlefield, filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick take on the history of the Vietnam War in a 10-part, 18-hour documentary series. The Vietnam War premieres on national PBS on Sunday, Sept. 17 and airs through Sept. 28.

Guests:

Ken Burns, Co-Director, The Vietnam War

Lynn Novick, Co-Director, The Vietnam War

U.S. History Told Through Hit Songs

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music tackles 240 years of American historythrough flamboyant performances and elaborate costumes. Created and performed by drag artist and Stockton native Taylor Mac, with costumes designed by Machine Dazzle, the production shines a light on everything from slavery to gay activism.

The show runs through Sept. 24 at the Curran Theater in San Francisco. For more information: TAYLOR MAC: A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC