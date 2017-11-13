Body Brokers | REBROADCAST: West Coast Avant Garde | Russian Soccer Nightmare

MedCure, a company based in Portland, was recently raided by the FBI. We’ll find out more about the unregulated body parts industry, from Reuters reporter John Shiffman who recently did an investigative report.

Although places like Vienna and New York are known as the epicenters of the classical movements of the 20th century, the West Coast was also home to some of the century’s most influential composers. Henry Cowell, Harry Partch, John Cage and Lou Harrison helped define the sound of the West Coast avant-garde, and had an impact on musicians not just in the classical world but also in jazz and rock music. Alex Ross, music critic for The New Yorker and author of “The Rest Is Noise” and “Listen to This,” joined us in 2015 to tell the story of some of the major West Coast avant-garde composers.

When Dani Foxhoven signed a contract to play professional soccer in Russia, she thought she was realizing a childhood dream. Little did she know the next five months would be the most difficult of her life. We hear about the emotional and physical abuse she faced abroad.

