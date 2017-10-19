Broken Social Scene On World Cafe

Alright. Open your arms and get ready to receive. Our guest today is Broken Social Scene.

The Canadian supergroup formed in 1999 out of a friendship between musicians Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning. The band's sound is big, so is its lineup, which can well to 15 people strong. You know the names: Feist, Emily Haines and James Shaw of Metric, Amy Millan and Evan Cranley of Stars. They all contributed to the new album. Feist even came up with the album title, Hug Of Thunder.

Drew and Canning told us that story, and they performed with band members Ariel Engle and Andrew Whiteman of AroarA, Charles Spearin of Do Make Say Think, David French, Sam Goldberg and Justin Peroff.

We recorded this session with Broken Social Scene on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2017 — the day after Tom Petty died, and two days after 58 people were killed in Las Vegas, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. It was a heavy day, but the right day to hear from a band on a mission to spread love. To me, Broken Social Scene's music is always a reminder of two things: There is comfort in chaos, and you have community. We talked about all of that, but kicked things off with a live performance of "Halfway Home."

