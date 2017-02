Last week, the University of California decided to hike fees for the first time in six years. Now, tuition for students at California State University hangs in the balance. Yesterday, the CSU Board of Trustees talked about raising tuition by 5% next fall. Chancellor Timothy White says next year's proposed state budget does not include a substantial increase in additional funding.



