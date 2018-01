There's this bumper sticker you see all over the place in the Central Valley. It's shaped like California and it says ?My job depends on ag? - as in agriculture. Well, in this state, agriculture depends on immigrant labor. Lots of farmers here supported Donald Trump, despite his hardline stance on immigration. As the new administration prepares to take office, we check back with some of those farmers and their workers.



