The California Report

Massive Rockfall in Yosemite Kills One and Injures Another

One person is dead and another injured after a massive rockfall at the widely popular granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.Â One witness says the rock that fell off the 4,000 foot monolith was “the size of an apartment building.”

Gov. Brown Signs Bill Moving California Primary to March

In an attempt to make California more relevant in presidential primaries, Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Wednesday that will move the stateâs June primary to March. The change is likely to make California among the first handful of states to weigh in on the 2020 presidential race.

Senator Kamala Harris Grills Acting Homeland Security Secretary on DACA

California’s U.S. Senator Kamala Harris grilled the acting secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Wednesday. She wanted to know ifÂ recipients’ information would be kept safe from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Catholic Church Helps LA Residents Meet DACA Renewal Deadline

Those who got a reprieve from deportation under DACA are scrambling to meet the last deadline for renewal on October 5 after President Trump scrapped the program earlier this month.Â The Catholic Church is helpingÂ some of them meet that deadline.

Female Member of LA Search and Rescue Team Hopes to Inspire Other Women

California Task Force 2, an elite search and rescue team from the Los Angeles Fire Department, is helping Mexico City in the aftermath of last weekâs 7.1 magnitude earthquake.Â Sara Rathbun is one of just four women on the team.

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died Wednesday night from natural causes at the age of 91. He started the magazine in 1953 and for decades was known as the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of parties at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles.

