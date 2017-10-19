The California Report

Couple Sues PG&E, Accusing Utility of Negligence That Sparked North Bay Fires

A Santa Rosa couple whose home was destroyed in the wild fires have filed a lawsuit against utility giant Pacific Gas and Electric.Reporter: Peter John Shuler

Effort to Repeal Gas Tax Gains More Signatures

Republican backed efforts to repeal Californiaâs higher gas tax are continuing to mount. Supporters of the effort say theyâve collected more than 250,000 signatures to place a repeal on the ballot.Reporter: Katie Orr

Survivors of Las Vegas Shooting Now Faced with Medical Costs

More than half of those who died in the mass shooting in Las Vegas were from California, and the survivors have a long physical and emotional recovery ahead. They are also starting to realize the financial toll of the shooting. Even those with health insurance could face high medical bills.Reporter: Anna Gorman, Kaiser Health News

