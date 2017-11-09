The California Report

Taylor Swift Cease and Desist Order to Sacramento Blogger Challenged by ACLU

A California pop culture blogger is fighting back against a cease and desist order from Taylor Swift. We look at what happens when celebrities threaten writers over negative coverage.Reporter: Chloe Veltman

California Approves Rescue Plan For Shrinking SaltonÂ Sea

California regulators have committed to a ten-year plan to deal with the shrinking Salton Sea.Reporter: Erik Anderson

Thousands of California’s Central American Immigrants at Risk of Losing Federal Protection

The Trump Administration announced earlier this week that it will be ending Temporary Protected Status for about 5,000 Nicaraguans. But the Homeland Security secretary, Elaine Duke, says she doesn’t have enough information to decide whether to end or extend the program for the 86,000 Hondurans who have this protected immigration status. California is the home to the largest number of these immigrants in the nation.Guest: Tyche Hendricks

