The California Report

Mendocino County Sheriff Defends Wildfire Emergency Response

A month ago wildfires in the small rural county of Mendocino burned through hundreds of homes and killed nine people. In the weeks since, residents have been asking officials how this disaster happened and if deaths could have been prevented.Reporter: Sukey Lewis

Ukiah High School Students Mourn the Death of Kressa Shepherd and Celebrate Homecoming in the Same Week

After the Mendocino wildfires, Ukiah High School postponed homecoming for three weeks to give the town some time to recover. The night before rescheduled events were about to start, high school junior Kressa Shepherd died in the hospital. Her younger brother Kai also died in the fire. This meant students were mourning and celebrating at the same time.Reporter: April Dembosky

