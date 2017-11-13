The California Report

‘America’s Wall’ Tells Stories from the U.S. – Mexico Border

As President Trump calls for a longer and more fortified wall along the U.S. – Mexico border, San Diego public radio station KPBS and inewsource partnered for an in-depth reporting project called âAmericaâs Wall.âGuest: Jean Guerrero

Trash Talk:Â Has Oakland Really Cleaned Up Its Act?

Oakland is having a problem with trash from city streets ending up in the San Francisco Bay.Guest: Lindsay Hoshaw

