The California Report

Shooting In Tehama County Leaves 5 Dead, 10 Injured

Another mass shooting — this one in Rancho Tehama. About 1500 people live in this town in Tehama County. And their mass shooting story starts with a local man who first shot at neighbors he had been feuding with, and then at a local elementary school.

Reporter: Adia White

Report Shows How Tech Giants Deal with Human Rights Abuses in Supply Chains

Amnesty Internationalâs investigation looks at the human rights practices of 29 consumer product companies. It found that nearly half of those researched do not have in place what Amnesty deems âacceptable standardsâ of practice.

Reporter: Tonya MosleyÂ

Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Kicks Off

Today marks the beginning of commercial Dungeness crab season for regions south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line.

Reporter: Danielle Venton

ACLU Finds Excessive Force by Central Valley Law Enforcement

Two new ACLU reports have put Central Valley law enforcement in the spotlight. They find excessive use of force by the Fresno and Bakersfield Police Departments and Kern County Sheriffs.

Reporter: Vanessa RancanoÂ

Rep. Jackie Speier Pushes for Overhaul of Sexual Harassment Complaints on Capitol Hill

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced yesterday that all House members and staff will have to go through sexual harassment training. The move came hours after a public pitch from Bay Area Congresswoman Jackie Speier to make changes in how sexual harassment allegations are handled.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati

