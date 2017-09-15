The California Report Magazine

For Isolated Trinity County Residents, One Man Is Their Food Lifeline

Trinity County is one of those places that doesnât get in the news too often, unless itâs wildfire season like it is now. Itâs a remote, rural part of northern California that can be breathtakingly beautiful. And itâs also one of the stateâs most food insecure places, where many people donât know where their next meal will come from. For the series California Foodways, Lisa Morehouse brings us this profile of one man who helps feed them.

Photographic Portraits Bring You Face to Face With the Vietnam War

Itâs been more than 40 years since the end of the Vietnam War. And a lot of the people who fought, died and escaped from that conflict are coming to the end of their years. As KQEDâs Rachael Myrow tells us, a Bay Area photographer is striving to give them the dignity and honor theyâve earned and a chance to feel remembered.

Monterey Jazz Festival, at 60, Honors Its Past and Celebrates New TalentThis weekend, the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates its Diamond Anniversary. Itâs Sixty! The California Reportâs Suzie Racho and our jazz critic Andrew Gilbert give us a preview.

Latino Artists Tap Into Science Fiction to Imagine âAlternate WorldsââMundos Alternos,â a massive new exhibit at UC Riversideâs Culver Center for the Arts, features more than 30 artists from across the Spanish speaking world taking on immigration, trade, colonialism and other cross-border issues through the lens of science fiction. The California Reportâs Steven Cuevas went to check it out.

