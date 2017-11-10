The California Report Magazine

Meet Flipperâs Ted Falconi, Vietnam Vet and Punk Rock LegendFlipper may not be the best-known band from Oakland, but after more than 40 years, itâs definitely one of punkâs most influential. It has inspired scores of musicians like Kurt Cobain and Moby. A large part of its signature sound comes from guitarist Ted Falconi, a Vietnam vet who brought the noises of war home with him. KQEDâs Kevin Jones has this profile.

He Served in the U.S. Military, But That Didnât Stop His DeportationJose Cardenas decided to enlist in the Army because his stepfather was a veteran. Cardenasâ son and grandson have kept up that family tradition of military service, but Cardenas lives in Mexico now and not by choice. He was deported. He’s one of tens of thousands of veterans who’ve served in the U.S. military but aren’t U.S. citizens. KQEDâs Erika Aguilar met him in Tijuana where hundreds of deported veterans now live.

What Vets Want at the End of Life Is Very Different From What Civilians WantMany veterans of the Vietnam war are now in their seventies and some are coming to the end of their lives. What soldiers, even former soldiers, want in death may be very different from what civilians want. Honor and respect can be much more important than being comfortable or free of pain. That can make vets harder to treat at the end of life, as KQEDâs health reporter April Dembosky explains.

Raised by the River in Forks of Salmon, CaliforniaIn our continuing series âA Place Called What??â about California places with peculiar names, we visit Forks of Salmon, a very tiny town in Siskyou County where two forks of the Salmon River meet. To find out more about the town, the California Reportâs Bianca Taylor called up professional kayaker and filmmaker Rush Sturges, who was born and raised in the place he affectionately calls “Forks.”

A North Korean Refugeeâs Journey to a Life in Southern CaliforniaPresident Donald Trumpâs trip to Asia this week comes at a point of extreme tension between the United States and North Korea. One sticking point has to do with North Korean refugees and Trump’s executive order banning them from entering the U.S. The ban worries North Korean refugees already here. Many survived a harrowing journey, leaving friends and family behind. KCRWâs Benjamin Gottlieb tells the story of one man who escaped North Korea and made it to California.

