Dr. Rossbacher shares her experience of visiting Humboldt State's Library Brain Booth - where research and relaxation intersect. The Library Brain Booth allows visitors to utilize the biofeedback station, relaxation and contemplation station or virtual reality station. The effects of mindfulness, attention, and contemplation are measured through the various activities.

Learn more about the HSU Library Brain booth here.

Campus Connections - Brain Booth

