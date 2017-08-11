Katie Jones of UpNorth and Naomi Atkinson of the Humboldt Patient Resource Center speak to Danielle Orr on the KHSU Magazine about the upcoming Celebrate Women of Cannabis Conference, August 20th, 2017 at the Arcata Community Center from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Speaker Panels, and talks by local and national experts in the field will be held all day. Law panel at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are available at HPRC- Humboldt Patient Resource Center, Wildberries Marketplace and at the door. $15.00. Tickets will be available at the door. No cannabis products on-site. No 215 necessary to attend. More information at http://www.info@upnorthhumboldt.com

Women In Cannabis Conference