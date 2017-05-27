Central Oregon Firefighters Battle Fire Near Tumalo Falls Trailhead

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that’s burning 11 miles west of Bend.

The Cougar Butte fire started burning Friday afternoon. By Saturday morning, it’s estimated to be more than 100 acres in size and is growing. It’s 10 percent contained.

The Tumalo Falls Trailhead is closed while crews work to control the fire.

A level 1 evacuation notice is in effect for the Skyliners subdivision nearby, meaning residents should be ready for potential evacuation.

