Chronologically Gifted: Author Andrew Shatté on Resilience

"The key I think is not to change the style but help people become aware of their thinking styles, where they are vulnerable to faulty thinking, how that might rob them of resilience, and then teach them a skill to be able to get around that style." Dr. Andrew Shatté is an author and the founder and president of Phoenix Life Academy, a training company that specializes in measuring and training for resilience. He is a Research Professor in the Medical School of the University of Arizona and co-author of the book The Resilience Factor. He shares his thoughts on resilience in part one of this two-part interview.