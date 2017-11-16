Related Program: 
Chronologically Gifted: Conversations on Life after 50

Chronologically Gifted: Author Andrew Shatté on Resilience

By Ann Diver-Stamnes 45 minutes ago

Dr. Andrew Shatté

"The key I think is not to change the style but help people become aware of their thinking styles, where they are vulnerable to faulty thinking, how that might rob them of resilience, and then teach them a skill to be able to get around that style."  Dr. Andrew Shatté is an author and the founder and president of Phoenix Life Academy, a training company that specializes in measuring and training for resilience.  He is a Research Professor in the Medical School of the University of Arizona and co-author of the book The Resilience Factor.  He shares his thoughts on resilience in part one of this two-part interview.  


Chronologically Gifted: Sophie Janicke on Happiness in the Digital Age

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Nov 9, 2017

How do we live a happy life in this digital age?  Dr. Sophie Janicke advises that we "approach our use of technology in a much more aware and meaningful way."  Sophie is an assistant professor in the School of Communication at Chapman University.  She is described on her website Rewire Happiness as “a positive media psychologist who investigates the role that new and traditional media play in promoting and affecting character development, self-transcendent emotions, prosocial behavior, and well-being (aka happiness).”  


Chronologically Gifted: Ellyn Kaschak on Happiness across Cultures

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Nov 2, 2017
www.ellynkaschak.com

"I think in the United States, we're mostly on the wrong path to happiness.  We do the pursuit, but we don't get to the happiness as much as we could if we understood what happiness is."  Dr. Ellyn Kaschak returns to the show to talk about happiness, the ways in which many people in the U.S. see happiness as a kind of birthright, and the differences in how happiness is defined between Costa Rica and the U.S.  Ellyn was a professor of Psychology at San Jose State University. She is one of the founders of feminist psychology which she has practiced and taught since 1972.  She has an extensive list of books and journal publications, as well as numerous awards.   She also has a keen understanding of the cross-cultural differences between the U.S., where she lived until her retirement, and Costa Rica where she lives now. 