Chronologically Gifted: Conversations on Life after 50

Chronologically Gifted: Author Victor Lodato Talks about His Cross-Generational Friendship

By Ann Diver-Stamnes 1 hour ago

Author and playwright Victor Lodato
Credit www.victorlodato.com

Award winning author and playwright Victor Lodato wrote,  "Friendship, like its flashier cousin, love, can be wildly chemical and, like love, can happen in an instant.”  This is precisely what happened when he met a woman in her 80s named Austin. He describes how they became the best of friends in a striking piece entitled When Your Greatest Romance Is A Friendship which appeared in The New York Times. 

Victor's first novel Mathilda Savitch won the PEN USA award for fiction, among other prizes, and his second novel Edgar and Lucy was just published in March by St. Martin’s Press.  

FRIENDS
MULTI-GENERATIONAL CENTER

Chronologically Gifted: Gina Pell on Perennials

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Apr 6, 2017
www.medium.com

Gina Pell believes in living life fully without generational boundaries.  

She coined the term Perennials:  "We are ever-blooming, relevant people of all ages... (who) are passionate, compassionate, creative, confident, collaborative, global-minded, risk takers..."  Gina defines Perennials and their growing place in the world.

Chronologically Gifted: Jon Pynoos on Cross-Generational Relationships

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Apr 13, 2017
University of Southern California

Dr. Jon Pynoos is the UPS Foundation Professor in the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, the author of six books and many articles on housing and the elderly, and an advocate for aging in place.  While a graduate student studying urban planning at Harvard in his early 20s, he met a 73-year-old woman named Dorothy Benton who became a close friend.  It is a marvelous story of the beauty and lifelong impact of cross-generational friendships.  He said, "She definitely changed my life.  I wouldn't be in the field of aging if I hadn't encountered her.  I feel like I owe her a debt."