Chronologically Gifted: Author Victor Lodato Talks about His Cross-Generational Friendship

Award winning author and playwright Victor Lodato wrote, "Friendship, like its flashier cousin, love, can be wildly chemical and, like love, can happen in an instant.” This is precisely what happened when he met a woman in her 80s named Austin. He describes how they became the best of friends in a striking piece entitled When Your Greatest Romance Is A Friendship which appeared in The New York Times.

Victor's first novel Mathilda Savitch won the PEN USA award for fiction, among other prizes, and his second novel Edgar and Lucy was just published in March by St. Martin’s Press.