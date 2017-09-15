Related Program: 
Chronologically Gifted: Conversations on Life after 50

Chronologically Gifted: Doc Stull on Creativity

By Ann Diver-Stamnes 2 hours ago

Doc Stull
Credit www.docstull.com

Co-host Ann Diver-Stamnes said that the joy of talking with Dr. Dick Stull is what can happen within the space of 60 seconds:  "One of the reasons I love talking to you, Dick, is that this conversation just went from Miles Davis to Moby Dick to Goethe."  Doc Stull is a true Renaissance man.  He is an author, poet, musician, and now retired professor who continues his rich creative life and also is a professional American English accent trainer, English/ESL instructor, radio commentator - and the list goes on.  This interview originally broadcast on January 8, 2014, and it was so enchanting, it had to be included in the exploration of creativity in later life.    

 


Related Content

Chronologically Gifted: Marily Oppezzo on the Link between Walking and Creativity

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Sep 7, 2017
Stanford University

"If you want to boost your creativity, there are a lot of different strategies to do so, but this was pretty simple and easy, and anyone can employ it:  moving more is the best prescription." Dr. Marily Oppezzo is this week's guest on Chronologically Gifted talking about her research on the link between walking - indoors or outdoors - and creativity.  She is a post-doctoral research fellow at Stanford and a behavioral and learning scientist.     


Chronologically Gifted: Gary Gute on Creativity

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Aug 31, 2017
University of Northern Iowa

"Most broadly, creativity is one of the - if  not the - major forces that drives the evolution of culture."  Dr. Gary Gute talks about the centrality of creativity in human life and the factors that influence creative potential. Gary is a researcher, an associate professor in the School of Applied Human Sciences, and the Director of the Creative Life Research Center at the University of Northern Iowa. 

 


Chronologically Gifted: Oshin Vartanian on the Neuroscience of Creativity in Later Life

By Ann Diver-Stamnes Aug 24, 2017
Ken Jones

"We find that in older people, yes, it's true that they are distracted more, but they are also better able to use  that distracting information for solving problems."  Dr. Oshin Vartanian talks about neuroscience and creativity, focusing on how and why creativity can increase in later life.  Oshin is a researcher, an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, and an author and editor of the book Neuroscience of Creativity published by MIT Press.  