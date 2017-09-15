Chronologically Gifted: Doc Stull on Creativity

Co-host Ann Diver-Stamnes said that the joy of talking with Dr. Dick Stull is what can happen within the space of 60 seconds: "One of the reasons I love talking to you, Dick, is that this conversation just went from Miles Davis to Moby Dick to Goethe." Doc Stull is a true Renaissance man. He is an author, poet, musician, and now retired professor who continues his rich creative life and also is a professional American English accent trainer, English/ESL instructor, radio commentator - and the list goes on. This interview originally broadcast on January 8, 2014, and it was so enchanting, it had to be included in the exploration of creativity in later life.

Doc Stull on creativity