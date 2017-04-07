The Coal Museum Switches To Solar

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This news story makes you check the date, make sure it's not April 1. The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is switching to solar energy. It's in Harlan County, Ky., and depicts, quote, "the lives that revolve around the coal industry." And WYMT reports the museum gets its power from solar panels. Solar is just cheaper, saving thousands. Communications director Brandon Robinson admits it's ironic but adds coal is still king. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.