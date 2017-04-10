Data On Oregon's Marijuana Users Headed For Greater Protection

People who legally buy marijuana in Oregon would enjoy a greater level of privacy under a measure headed for Gov. Kate Brown.

The Oregon House approved a bill Monday that would stop cannabis retailers from recording personal information such as a customer's name, age or address.

Republican Rep. Carl Wilson of Grants Pass said while state law only requires marijuana stores to verify a customer's age, "the law currently does not prohibit a retailer from retaining additional information about their customers."

Wilson said the stores could then use that information to target its marketing materials.

But the measure isn't just about letting customers avoid a deluge of junk mail.

Supporters said it also makes it harder to track customers in the event of a national crackdown on marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law.

The measure passed both the Oregon House and the Oregon Senate with wide margins.

