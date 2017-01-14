Don's Johns To Go Anonymous At Inauguration

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Finally, in inauguration news, the AP reports a cover-up. Workers preparing the Capitol grounds have taped over the company name on the front of dozens of portable potties. This company has provided portable toilets for many ceremonies, but this is the inauguration of Donald John Trump. The porta-potty company is called Don Johns. Well, maybe something will turn up on WikiLeaks. This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. BJ Leiderman does our theme music. I'm Scott Simon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.