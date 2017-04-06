EcoNews Report: Humboldt March for Science - April 22

Science has often been overlooked or dismissed in the political arena. Given the current climate in Washington, it is imperative that scientists and non-scientists alike fight for, and demand, that policies affecting the environment, health, and well-being of our society be science-based and supported with facts.

On Earth Day, April 22, 2017, around the country and around the world, millions of people will gather to march and draw awareness to the importance of science in our world.

Scott Greacen, Director of Friends of the Eel River, interviews two of the planners of the Humboldt March for Science, Ross Taylor (fisheries biologist) and Jessica Hobba (science educator & board member of Mad River Alliance) about the Humboldt County and National Marches for Science and the anti-science policies that have sparked the marches.

The EcoNews Report is presented by the Northcoast Environmental Center.