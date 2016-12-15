Related Program: 
EcoNews Report: Mike Wilson's Exit Interview

By Dec 15, 2016
Outgoing Harbor Commissioner Mike Wilson
Credit Jen Kalt

How does Humboldt Bay juggle its roles as a working waterfront, a recreational attraction, a cultural area, hunting ground, and wildlife habitat?

Outgoing Harbor Commissioner Mike Wilson talks to Jen Kalt about his time with the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation, and Conservation District


