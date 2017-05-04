EcoNews Report: Railroad Blues

Scott Greacen and Alicia Hamann of Friends of the Eel River discuss long-term threats to the Eel River. Friends of the Eel River's case challenging the North Coast Railroad Authority comes before the California Supreme Court this week – and the Eel River dams are now up for federal relicensing. Meanwhile, Scott attended a dedication ceremony last weekend for the project that will restore fish passage to Woodman Creek blocked by construction of the railroad a century ago.

Learn more here about Friends of the Eel River's case challenging the North Coast Railroad Authority's failure to conduct complete environmental review.

