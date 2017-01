"Returning the California condor to the Pacific Northwest is part of the Yurok Tribe’s obligation to heal the world," says the Tribe's website.

Since 2003, the Yurok Tribe has endeavored to bring one of California's most iconic birds back to the North Coast.

The Yurok Tribe is making sure that NorCal is ready for California Condor reintroduction.

From food sources to flight sources, Chris West of the Yurok Condor Program has been making sure that local habitat is ready for California Condor reintroduction.