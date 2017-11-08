Related Program: 
Artwaves

Exploring sense of place and 'Lineage' on Artwaves

2017-11-08

This week's guests on Artwaves are Humboldt State University Art Department Gallery Director Brittany Sheldon and also Brittany Britton, Art Department Gallery Assistant. They've co-curated "Lineage: Living Traditions of Line, Shape and Design" now on display at the HSU Goudi'ni Native American Arts Gallery. 

The exhibit showcases "different moments in time" within Northwest California Indigenous culture. We also discuss the HSU Reese Bullen Gallery, which will display selections from the university's Permanent Art Collection. That show opens Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m., with a reception. The interview is now available in our KHSU Digital Archives.

