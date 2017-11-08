Exploring sense of place and 'Lineage' on Artwaves

This week's guests on Artwaves are Humboldt State University Art Department Gallery Director Brittany Sheldon and also Brittany Britton, Art Department Gallery Assistant. They've co-curated "Lineage: Living Traditions of Line, Shape and Design" now on display at the HSU Goudi'ni Native American Arts Gallery.

Brittany Britton and Brittany Sheldon discuss Lineage, a new show at HSU's Goudi'ni Gallery.

The exhibit showcases "different moments in time" within Northwest California Indigenous culture. We also discuss the HSU Reese Bullen Gallery, which will display selections from the university's Permanent Art Collection. That show opens Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m., with a reception. The interview is now available in our KHSU Digital Archives.