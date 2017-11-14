The First Big Deluge

The season’s first major winter storm is headed our way, with 6 inches of rainfall forecast in the region above the recently repaired Oroville Dam.

The California Department of Water Resources will surely be keeping a close eye on the rebuilt main spillway, which was destroyed in last year’s storms. DWR has lowered the level of Lake Oroville to accommodate more runoff, so don’t expect to see dramatic scenes of destruction we witnessed last winter.

Precipitation will be much lighter closer to the Golden Gate as the first “atmospheric river” makes its way through the region.

