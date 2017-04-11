Five Questions for Melody Walker

You may have heard Melody Walker and Front Country featured on All Things Considered last week. The former Arcatan arrived in Humboldt to study political science but was quickly swept into music. "I just got drawn into that scene because it was just so very vibrant."

Now based in Nashville, she talks to KHSU about her political views, what local musicians should know, and what's on her vestigial Myspace page.

Front Country performs at Humbrews tonight and just released a new LP, Other Love Songs.