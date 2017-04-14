Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Reunite For 'In My World'

Tell me if you've heard this one before: Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie walk into a studio... and actually make a record together. Fleetwood Mac's drama-filled history is the stuff of a "great play," to say the least.

McVie returned to the band after 15 years during its 2014 tour, which sparked the forthcoming duets record, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie. It's the first time the two have worked together since Fleetwood Mac's 1987 album Tango In The Night.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," Buckingham says in a press release. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

With so many years since her time with these musicians and over a decade since her last solo album, In The Meantime, it's a treat in itself just to hear Christine McVie sing again. The Buckingam-penned "In My World" is immediately familiar to anyone who's spent many nights pouring over the swift guitar work and swaying grooves of Rumours or Tusk, striking a delicate balance between whimsy and wistful.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie comes out June 9 on Atlantic. The pair go on tour this summer.

