Food For Thought: Arcata's Foodwise Kitchen

By Dec 9, 2016

Jennifer Bell talks about cooking classes and creating healthy meals with Rachele McClusky from Foodwise Kitchen in Arcata.

  https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/

Tags: 
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
JENNIFER BELL
FOODWISE KITCHEN
LOCAL FOOD
HUMBOLDT

