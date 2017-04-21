Related Program: Food For Thought Food For Thought: Humboldt Food History with Jerry Rohde By Jessica Eden • 3 hours ago Related Program: Food For Thought TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Food For Thought Historian Jerry Rohde joined Jennifer Bell to provide a glimpse of Humboldt County's food past. Listen Listening... / 10:23 FFT Jerry Rohde 1 Tags: FOOD FOR THOUGHTLOCAL HISTORYJERRY ROHDEJENNIFER BELLENVIRONMENTTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Food For Thought: Day-to-Day on Organic Matters Ranch By Jessica Eden • Jul 1, 2016 Food For Thought Heather Plaza and Johnny Gary of Organic Matters Ranch talk with Jennifer Bell about their CSA farm, the Market Share program and the day-to-day of a hard-working farm. Listen Listening... / 8:52 FFT Organic Matters https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/ Food For Thought: Artisan Sauerkraut and Pickles from Humboldt's Tofu Shop By Jessica Eden • Oct 21, 2016 Food For Thought Matthew Schmit joins Jennifer Bell to talk about a new line of healthy artisan products from Humboldt's local Tofu Shop. Listen Listening... / 8:46 FFT Tofu Shop - pickles and sauerkraut https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/ Food For Thought - Humboldt Honeywine By Jennifer Bell • Apr 29, 2016 Food For Thought Listen Listening... / 9:36 Jennifer Bell interviews Paul Leslie about local honeywine. Jennifer Bell discusses using local honey to craft delicious and elegant mead with Paul Leslie of Humboldt Honeywine. https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/ Food For Thought: A New Seasoning for Humboldt! By Jessica Eden • Oct 28, 2016 Food For Thought Jennifer Bell discusses harvesting and processing salt with Bryon Duty of Pacific Flake, a new local sea salt company. Listen Listening... / 9:27 FFT Pacific Flake - sea salt https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/ Food For Thought: Humboldt's Locally Made Tofu By Jessica Eden • Sep 11, 2016 Food For Thought The Tofu Shop's Matthew Schmit joins Jennifer Bell to talk about the origins of Humboldt County's longstanding local tofu source. Listen Listening... / 8:30 FFT Tofu Shop 1 https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/