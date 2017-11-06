Related Program: Food For Thought Food For Thought: More Local Goodness at Brick and Fire By Jessica Eden • 47 minutes ago Related Program: Food For Thought TweetShareGoogle+Email Jennifer Bell continues her discussion about using local ingredients for superb dining with Jim Hughes from Brick and Fire bistro in Eureka. Listen Listening... / 9:04 FFT Brick and Fire 2 Tags: FOOD FOR THOUGHTLOCAL FOODPRODUCEMEATFISHRESTAURANTBISTROJENNIFER BELLTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Food For Thought: Local Deliciousness at Brick and Fire By Jessica Eden • Oct 31, 2017 Jennifer Bell talks with Jim Hughes about using quality local food as the foundation to achieve the best dining experience at Brick and Fire in Eureka. Listen Listening... / 9:41 FFT - Brick and Fire 1 Food For Thought: Day-to-Day on Organic Matters Ranch By Jessica Eden • Jul 1, 2016 Food For Thought Heather Plaza and Johnny Gary of Organic Matters Ranch talk with Jennifer Bell about their CSA farm, the Market Share program and the day-to-day of a hard-working farm. Listen Listening... / 8:52 FFT Organic Matters https://myfoodforthought.wordpress.com/ Food For Thought: Albacore Tuna Tutorial By Jessica Eden • Jul 28, 2017 Master Food Preservers Joyce Houston and Jennifer Bell discuss the delights of canning your own delicious albacore tuna. From the fishermen and the docks to your kitchen, Joyce and Jennifer share their knowledge of the tuna canning process. Listen Listening... / 9:30 FFT Albacore canning 1 Food For Thought: For the Love of Albacore By Jessica Eden • Aug 4, 2017 Ah, the beloved albacore tuna... Master Food Preservers Joyce Houston and Jennifer Bell share their appreciation for albacore tuna and continue their discussion on proper tuna canning technique. Listen Listening... / 9:23 FFT Albacore canning 2