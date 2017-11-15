Former Oregon Gov. Kitzhaber Agrees To $1,000 Civil Ethics Penalty

UPDATED (10:36 a.m.): Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty to the state of Oregon for ethics violations. Kitzhaber agreed to the penalty after a review by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.

The commission found the former governor violated state ethics laws on at least four separate occasions. Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid a federal investigation, but no federal or state criminal charges were filed. The civil fine represents the only penalty facing the Democrat, who stepped down just weeks into an unprecedented fourth term as Oregon governor.

Kitzhaber signed the “Stipulated Final Order” from the Ethics Commission on Nov. 7 of this year. It will be presented to commissioners for possible approval at their meeting on Friday, Nov. 17.

Commission executive director Ron Bersin said he negotiated the penalty, which he characterized as being “higher than usual” for a first-time offender. The $1,000 amount represents 5 percent of the total fine allowed by state law for the four violations. Bersin said first-time offenders typically pay 1 or 2 percent of the allowable penalty.

