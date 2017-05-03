Former Trail Blazers Star Brandon Roy Shot In Leg

Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to USA Today.

Trail Blazers officials said in a statement that Roy was wounded as a bystander in a shooting near Los Angeles, and is expected to recover. Roy was treated in Southern California, but has returned to Washington state where he’s recovering.

"Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time," the statement read.

Roy played for the Trail Blazers from 2006-2011. He retired early due to injury and is now the head basketball coach at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. In 2017, Roy was named the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 29-0 record and a state title.

