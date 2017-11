Jim Furnish served as Deputy Chief US Forest Service from 1999-2002 after a stint as Siuslaw National Forest Supervisor from 1992-1999. Jim came by KHSU to talk about his memoir, "Toward a Natural Forest: The Forest Service in Transition" about the US Forest Service’s response to the Timber Wars in the 1990s and the video, "Seeing The Forest" about how the Siuslaw National Forest moved from a focus on the timber industry to ecosystem management.

Jim Furnish interview on the KHSU Magazine