'The Four Top': 6 Seasons | Why Salmon Matters | James Beard On Film

It's a given that there are four seasons, right? Not according to Martha Holmberg, whose new cookbook with Chef Joshua McFadden (of the Portland restaurants Ava Gene’s and Tusk) is entitled "Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables."

Next, as our awareness of the environmental impact of fishing increases, many of us wonder whether it's responsible to eat salmon. Then there are the other questions: Wild or farm-raised? Pacific or Atlantic? And what's the best way to grill it, anyway? Cookbook author Diane Morgan guides us through these muddy waters.

Our third course is a celebration of James Beard, a larger-than-life gourmand and gourmet who shaped the way America cooks and eats. A new documentary about his life appeared in PBS's "American Masters" series and continues to air at special screenings and film festivals.

Our panelists for Episode 19 are: Kathleen Squires, co-producer of the new documentary, "America’s First Foodie," and a writer whose work appears in publications such as Saveur and the Wall Street Journal; Diane Morgan, James Beard-award-winning author of eighteen cookbooks; and Martha Holmberg, the CEO of the International Association of Culinary Professionals, a cookbook author, and the former editor-in-chief and publisher of Fine Cooking magazine. Our host is Katherine Cole.

