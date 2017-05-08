'The Four Top': Sanctuary Restaurants | Undocumented Labor In Food | Peruvian Cuisine

All over the nation, businesses are joining the new "Sanctuary Restaurants" initiative. Offering safe havens for immigrant and refugee workers and people of all races, gender identities, nationalities and religions, the owners of these workplaces vow to protect their workers as well as their customers. What sort of an impact is this movement having?

Next, how much do restaurants and other food-related businesses, such as farms, rely on undocumented workers? What's the state of the food-labor market as the current presidential administration pursues an aggressive stance on deportation?

Finally, Peru used to be an unstable nation terrorized by the Shining Path rebels. Today, two of the world's best restaurants, as well as 70 cooking academies, are located in Lima. What turned Peru into such a sophisticated gastronomic destination? Our panelists serve up the inside story.

Our panelists for Episode 18 include: Roxy de la Torre, an award-winning reporter and producer at OPB; Hannah Wallace, who covers food and sustainability for publications like Civil Eats, Vogue, Travel + Leisure, and The New York Times; and Peter Platt, an expert in social entrepreneurship who owns the groundbreaking Peruvian restaurant Andina. Our host is Katherine Cole.

